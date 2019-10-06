Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Its Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Position; Dexcom (DXCM) Shorts Up By 4.27%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 27.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 5,000 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 4.46%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 13,400 shares with $885,000 value, down from 18,400 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 261,624 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) had an increase of 4.27% in short interest. DXCM’s SI was 5.81M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.27% from 5.57M shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 5 days are for Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s short sellers to cover DXCM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 665,118 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Among 6 analysts covering DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DexCom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 10.64% above currents $160.37 stock price. DexCom had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DexCom, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intll Group holds 0% or 2,214 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 114,857 shares. Shaker Lc Oh stated it has 40,529 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 9,838 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.02% stake. 40,932 are owned by Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Company. 34,164 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alps Incorporated reported 4,779 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 104,602 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 0% or 70,589 shares. Carroll Associate reported 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Caprock Gp Incorporated has invested 0.12% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 185,444 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DexCom Still Has Significant Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New operating chief at DexCom – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks & ETF to Invest in Healthcare Robotics and Innovation – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom down 6% on bearish comments at investor conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dexcom Promotes Quentin Blackford to Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.83 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.

More notable recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “11% Yielding Dynagas Preferred A Component Of My Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costamare Inc. PERP PFD SER B declares $0.4766 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s (NYSE:PB) 2.6% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.02M for 14.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Aptiv Plc stake by 9,700 shares to 40,050 valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 22,539 shares and now owns 61,050 shares. Colony Cap Inc New was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Prosperity Bancshares has $8000 highest and $6600 lowest target. $73’s average target is 5.37% above currents $69.28 stock price. Prosperity Bancshares had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.