Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position; Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Sidoti. See Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Mistras Group, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,531 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.02% or 5,959 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Gp has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 976 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Spark Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 13,200 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 1.96 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 9,059 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,740 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 11,130 shares. Citigroup holds 5,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. On Thursday, May 23 DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought $28,080 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) or 2,010 shares. $66,250 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was bought by Stamatakis Manuel N. on Monday, May 13. Shares for $48,731 were bought by Wolk Jonathan H on Wednesday, June 5.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $429.98 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, makes, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 5,600 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MISTRAS Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Monday, January 14 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, January 14 with “Buy”.