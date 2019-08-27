Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut By $935,376 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 28.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 22,741 shares with $2.37 million value, down from 31,735 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $298.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 60.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 35,518 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 22,900 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 58,418 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 338,936 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Avanos Med Inc stake by 30,703 shares to 63,735 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 10,642 shares and now owns 62,542 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Loomis Sayles And Company LP invested in 332,952 shares. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,383 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,914 shares. Raymond James reported 26,060 shares. G2 Inv Ptnrs Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,449 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp owns 213,546 shares. American Century stated it has 165,428 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 10,659 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 0.08% or 391,992 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group holds 1,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp reported 26,700 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 39,511 shares.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cornerstone approves $150M buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Inks Mega Deal With India’s Jio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 28.06% above currents $52.71 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -3.62% below currents $119.32 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) stake by 4,895 shares to 15,095 valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 37,660 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.72M were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 276,525 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.78% or 3.87 million shares. Sonata Group Inc accumulated 3,114 shares. North Mgmt has 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd owns 15,988 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Business Finance Svcs accumulated 7,970 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 519,708 shares. 3,185 are owned by Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Fayerweather Charles holds 3.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 23,176 shares. Community & Invest Communications holds 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 117,070 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 5,622 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc has invested 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 404,428 are owned by Westpac Bk Corporation. Fincl Architects accumulated 720 shares or 0.13% of the stock.