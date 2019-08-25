Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $893,389 as Stock Value Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Maintained by Washington Capital Management Inc

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 5.13M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 91 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares to 1,968 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,794 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm Inc reported 0.12% stake. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.48% stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,125 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 6,901 are held by Holderness Investments Com. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 616,350 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bokf Na has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,546 shares. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) holds 0.46% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,926 shares. Timessquare Capital Management holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 17,405 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.18% or 1.60 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 20,756 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.21M shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 95 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares to 22,741 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,527 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).