Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $893,389; Shannon River Fund Management Raised Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $6.89 Million

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $185.09. About 2.32 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84 million, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $106.77. About 420,944 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.