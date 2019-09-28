Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Stake in Haemonetics (HAE) by $361,320; Flippin Bruce & Porter Maintains Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 2,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 5,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 338,865 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 45,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 232,069 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, up from 186,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 5,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Global invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 2,250 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 121,888 are owned by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh. Prudential reported 193,283 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Millrace Asset Grp Inc Inc invested 1.12% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 13,100 shares. 9,823 are held by Service Automobile Association. Cardinal Cap Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Shelton Capital accumulated 3,460 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 835,587 shares.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 43.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 22,539 shares to 61,050 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0% stake. Cap Ww Investors invested in 0.44% or 39.95 million shares. Bartlett & Co Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 33,600 are owned by Argi Svcs Llc. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). M&R reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.27% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Paloma Prns Co reported 97,390 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding owns 16,505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cap Intll Investors invested in 0.08% or 4.35 million shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,199 shares to 63,272 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,971 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).