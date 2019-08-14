Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position By $327,600; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Raised By $194.62 Million Its Ventas (VTR) Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 855.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 3.09 million shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 3.45 million shares with $220.17 million value, up from 361,141 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $26.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 27.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 7,000 shares with $883,000 value, down from 9,600 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.24. About 199,208 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $73 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.64’s average target is -7.03% below currents $71.68 stock price. Ventas had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $71 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 147,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Llc stated it has 6,157 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 77,538 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 32,561 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wespac Advisors reported 3,722 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 0.31% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fiera Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 253,079 were reported by Korea Corporation. Stifel Fincl holds 1.07 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 50,815 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 157,650 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 35,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 107,697 shares to 1.30 million valued at $72.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 77,542 shares and now owns 1.35M shares. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was reduced too.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.75M for 10.67 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 35,069 shares to 101,579 valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 37,660 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $235,375 activity. $235,375 worth of stock was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.