Alpine Woods Capital Investors Cut Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $349,216; Kylin Management Has Trimmed Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake by $21.47 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc analyzed 596,400 shares as the company's stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc analyzed 10,913 shares as the company's stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 17,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 2.57 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 22,255 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,250 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.24% stake. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ls Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 3,721 shares in its portfolio. Dodge & Cox invested 0.71% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Northern Tru stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.37% or 228,426 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,900 shares. 93,900 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt. Harvest Lc accumulated 25,000 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 6,497 shares. Tig Advisors Limited Liability owns 6.2% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.35M shares. Blackrock invested in 12.88 million shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,905 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 22,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05 million for 49.88 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.