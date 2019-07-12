Alpine Woods Capital Investors Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Everett Harris & Company Has Decreased Position in Costco Companies (COST) by $9.52 Million

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 39,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 871,422 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.01M, down from 910,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Costco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $276.54. About 1.99 million shares traded or 19.27% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Gp has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.2% stake. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25,976 shares. Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mai Cap invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Duff Phelps Management accumulated 0.02% or 4,605 shares. Baldwin Invest Lc holds 0.7% or 9,585 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt stated it has 16,707 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Weik Cap Management has 13,298 shares. Cls Lc invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc reported 0.7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fincl holds 0.05% or 903 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,927 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37,380 shares to 564,572 shares, valued at $41.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 130,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Cleantech Etf.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Crown Holdings’ (CCK) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celanese to Shut Down Mexico Facility to Reduce Fixed Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has a Netflix Subscription Finally Gotten Too Expensive? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cost Savings, Sales Growth to Aid Darden (DRI) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HPQ Gen2 Testing Confirms PUREVAPâ„¢ Process Can Significantly Reduce the Cost of Making Silicon Metal by Lowering Raw Material Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Dow Closes Over 27,000 For First Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing Stock Popped 5.5% on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 1.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 428,592 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 34,863 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia accumulated 3,257 shares. 579 are held by Gemmer Asset Lc. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,396 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 7,787 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,329 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc invested in 2.7% or 226,201 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,822 shares. Omers Administration has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rockland Tru owns 4,656 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Communications Of Virginia Va has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 306,525 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Castleark Management Lc owns 84,027 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).