Alpine Woods Capital Investors Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Last Week Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Smith Nephew PLC (LON:SN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Smith Nephew PLC has GBX 2265 highest and GBX 1730 lowest target. GBX 1951’s average target is 0.77% above currents GBX 1936 stock price. Smith Nephew PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by UBS. The stock of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 22. See Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1730.00 New Target: GBX 1830.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2210.00 New Target: GBX 2265.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1455.00 New Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1689.00 New Target: GBX 1758.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1455.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1390.00 Maintain

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 35.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc acquired 2,254 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 8,664 shares with $2.37 million value, up from 6,410 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $278.31. About 44,355 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 1,159 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.77% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 16,688 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 4,313 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Clark Cap Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chase Invest Counsel owns 1.3% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 9,209 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 2,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 494,823 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loeb Prtn Corp holds 1,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zwj Counsel Inc holds 1.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 68,644 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 38,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 1,244 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 594,070 shares. 26,789 were accumulated by Dupont.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 8,000 shares to 12,000 valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 8,994 shares and now owns 22,741 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 10.31% above currents $278.31 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $295 target. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold Smith & Nephew plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 505,453 shares or 98.09% less from 26.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN). Stonebridge Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.01% in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) or 294,800 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0% or 2,991 shares.

