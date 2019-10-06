Alpine Woods Capital Investors Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake By $612,000; Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI) Sentiment Is 0.81

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 17 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold positions in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 12.39 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 1.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 24.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 15,446 shares with $3.16M value, up from 12,446 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. for 509,595 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 779,594 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oarsman Capital Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 83,323 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Group Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,200 shares.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $546.87 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on October 10, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Gillian Austin: CNBC On-Site Producer at the New York Stock Exchange – CNBC” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund: Safe Long-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2016 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks fall on renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concludes volatile week – CNBC” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 38,723 shares traded. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) stake by 17,407 shares to 7,900 valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) was reduced too.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Renewable-Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are These Utilities Still a Buy After Their Recent Run-Up? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.