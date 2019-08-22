Alpine Woods Capital Investors Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $615,342; Share Price Rose; Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $7.05 Million; Valuation Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 528,070 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 8,664 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $278.82. About 430,637 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,180 were accumulated by Central Bancorporation Trust Com. Stifel Fin holds 0.44% or 569,403 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 1,391 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs reported 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Legal & General Plc holds 2.45 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Needham Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.72% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Westfield Capital Mgmt Communications Lp has invested 0.95% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 445,292 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 72,354 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,448 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 102,952 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Fin Inc has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 8.91 million shares. 1.11M are owned by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).