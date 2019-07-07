Alpine Woods Capital Investors Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $6.63 Million as Share Value Rose; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 35,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30 million, up from 66,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 2.52 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,099 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 20 shares. Opus Cap Grp Lc reported 4,858 shares. Northstar Gru invested in 37,501 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co has 3.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.13 million shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc accumulated 122,564 shares. California-based Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability has 2.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Management Co invested in 8,060 shares. Sit holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 259,975 shares. Amer accumulated 1.76% or 29,180 shares. Albert D Mason, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,608 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $68.45 million for 3.31 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.