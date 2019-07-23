Alpine Partners Vi Upped Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding By $410,650; GIVAUDAN AG ORDINARY SHARES (GVDBF) Shorts Up By 7.54%

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 172.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 16,426 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock declined 29.66%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 25,959 shares with $662,000 value, up from 9,533 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $4.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 776,173 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

GIVAUDAN AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had an increase of 7.54% in short interest. GVDBF’s SI was 52,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.54% from 49,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 528 days are for GIVAUDAN AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)’s short sellers to cover GVDBF’s short positions. It closed at $2648.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells fragrance and flavour products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.53 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Flavours and Fragrances. It has a 34.53 P/E ratio. The Flavours division offers flavours and tastes for products in confectionary, baked goods, sugar confectionary, chocolates, and chewing gums; beverages, such as soft drinks, fruit juices, and instant beverages; dairy products, including ice creams and yogurts, desserts, and yellow fats; and savory products comprising ready-made meals, snacks, soups and sauces, and meat and poultry products.

More notable recent Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Givaudan SA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Givaudan completes acquisition of Naturex – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Put Underfollowed Swiss Blue Chip Givaudan On Your Radar – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Givaudan SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Frutarom: A Low-Risk Formula To Make A Double-Digit Annualized Return For The Next 5 To 10 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2015.