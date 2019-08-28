Alpine Partners Vi Trimmed Its Position in Mbt Finl (MBTF) by $882,410; Alpha Windward Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Decreased as Stock Rose

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $225.54. About 613,128 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 22,496 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.52 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,440 shares to 4,658 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 23,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 1,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Co has 6,857 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Security Natl Tru Com owns 1.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 18,335 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 33,576 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,348 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America, a New York-based fund reported 633 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,130 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 37,700 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd has 67 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 87,987 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 23,982 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Mngmt Corporation holds 0.18% or 5,764 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 34,155 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 112,954 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0% or 500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 11,011 shares. Citigroup has 2,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 76,291 shares. James holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 2,045 shares. 9,858 were reported by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Natixis stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Pnc Fincl Ser Gp holds 7,240 shares. Millennium Ltd owns 182,367 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 3,446 shares. Fj Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Castle Creek Capital Prns Iv Lp stated it has 23.57% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 667,447 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 28,033 shares.

