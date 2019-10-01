Alpine Partners Vi Trimmed Holding in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by $358,200 as Stock Rose; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake in Kellogg Co (K) as Market Value Declined

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 15,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 137,209 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 39,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.99M, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 404,246 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares to 446,061 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 184,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 464 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.02% or 1,545 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,004 shares. Tobam has 60,594 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 139,130 shares. Oppenheimer And has 4,833 shares. Nomura holds 41,711 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 10,366 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 1,030 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 3,956 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc reported 13,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 4,000 are held by Cambridge Trust. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.27% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Millennium Limited Company holds 0% or 486,397 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 24,251 shares to 50,251 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finjan Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 524,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 33,630 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 239,443 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 44,681 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 167,230 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Legal General Group Pcl owns 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 2.22M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 9,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.02% or 7.10M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 81,741 shares. Tpg Group Incorporated Holdings (Sbs) Incorporated reported 1.79 million shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.25% or 1.21 million shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Com has 116,832 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.74M for 12.77 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

