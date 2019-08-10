Alpine Partners Vi Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Boosted by $410,650 as Stock Rose; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.50 Billion

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 17,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 44,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76B, up from 26,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 1.95 million shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.51% stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 50 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 4.58M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Co accumulated 11,116 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Company holds 33,894 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 33,012 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 160,311 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 42,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tortoise Limited Liability holds 11,456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.45% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 3.23 million shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell by 55 shares to 17,231 shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,579 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.