Alpine Partners Vi Raised Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $406,252; Shares Rose; Barrett Asset Management Increased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) as Share Price Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 59,865 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 55,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.96. About 6.04M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company's stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 4.37M shares traded or 82.30% up from the average. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 631 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 35,174 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nwi LP owns 451,974 shares. Sei reported 3,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 443 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 530,919 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 320,184 shares. Ashmore Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 309,534 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.09M shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 14,711 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gam Holdings Ag has 219,439 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 485,323 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.81 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,030 shares, and cut its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Analysts praise Alibaba's strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,050 shares to 65,608 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,812 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).