Alpine Partners Vi Raised Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $406,252; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Roof Eidam & Maycock Decreased Its Stake by $1.73 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 717,181 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YPF: The Once And Future Champion Of Argentina’s Energy Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Management on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambrian L P, California-based fund reported 58,700 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.13% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 219,439 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 899,682 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 42,713 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 1.75 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Js Llc owns 73,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 443,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 57,017 shares. Essex Invest Management Lc invested in 88,267 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 10,300 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 1.10 million shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 33,190 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Cap Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 630 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc owns 1,100 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Baltimore owns 1,323 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 10,532 shares. 4,034 were reported by Ima Wealth. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp holds 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,393 shares. Gruss Inc holds 5.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 15,000 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 341 shares in its portfolio. Security National Com reported 5,962 shares. Farmers has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Com has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Point72 Asset Management Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 100,553 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,822 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company has 26,027 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.29% or 832,756 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 10,570 shares to 45,155 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Boeing Stock Popped 5.5% on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA) PT Lowered to $427 at Credit Suisse; Sees Long-Term Gains Despite Short-Term Pains – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.