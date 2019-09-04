Alpine Partners Vi Raised Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding; Springowl Associates Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding By $427,500

Springowl Associates Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 36.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 13,250 shares with $756,000 value, down from 20,750 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $92.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 399,901 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 172.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 16,426 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 25,959 shares with $662,000 value, up from 9,533 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 220,499 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 34.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 40,100 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 5,905 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd owns 8,498 shares. Madison Invest Holdings Incorporated reported 145,552 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 44,028 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 13,964 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 15,354 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.82% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Botty Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,215 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.32 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,289 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Valley National Advisers holds 0.1% or 6,183 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Inc has 1.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 36,782 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 12.35% above currents $76.28 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 3,000 shares to 26,000 valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Snap Inc stake by 441,075 shares and now owns 17,315 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 152.08% above currents $9.62 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 13. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.