Alpine Partners Vi Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Has Lifted by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, King Street Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 2.50 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 25,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 154,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, up from 128,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 114,101 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale holds 41,099 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 6,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,695 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Com holds 224,900 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa accumulated 64,297 shares. 70,000 are held by Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 353,115 shares. Teton Advsr owns 24,000 shares. Garrison Bradford Associates Incorporated holds 0.57% or 9,850 shares in its portfolio. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Com stated it has 4,500 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Longfellow Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Burgundy Asset Management accumulated 0.28% or 575,339 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 8,955 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 861,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,879 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.