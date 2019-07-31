Alpine Partners Vi Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Lifted by $410,650 as Stock Price Declined; Delta Capital Management Boosted Position in Prudential Finl Com (PRU) as Market Value Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 27,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 1.58M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 894,754 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 89,608 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 5,451 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.24% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First Finance In reported 798 shares. 16,382 were reported by Buckingham Cap Management. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 326 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 22,852 shares. Cordasco Network owns 1,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 21,970 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 1,241 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 177,495 shares. Commercial Bank reported 32,359 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited has invested 0.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 9,447 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Coastline holds 2,625 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.