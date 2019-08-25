Alpine Partners Vi Position in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered by $11.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Raised Lennox Intl (LII) Stake

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 273,345 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ls Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 108,129 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers has 0.08% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 32,130 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 306 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited stated it has 1,797 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors stated it has 86 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,930 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 665 shares. Westpac Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 72,784 shares. 54,644 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Cwm Llc invested in 4 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 110,115 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 54,516 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Invest Counsel holds 87,380 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 0.18% or 107,781 shares. Cornerstone holds 18,673 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 12,085 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 12.88 million shares. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 1,900 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 81,913 shares. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 18,314 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 7.47M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,777 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 20,623 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

