Alpine Partners Vi Maintains Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF); Force Capital Management Has Decreased Copart (CPRT) Holding by $1.33 Million; Shares Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 366,622 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 378,722 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF: The Once And Future Champion Of Argentina’s Energy Sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 51,701 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 134,109 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Investment Management Communications Limited Liability Company reported 88,267 shares stake. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Highland Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.29% or 326,600 shares. Guggenheim Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,627 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 497,243 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 9.58M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,190 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 57,400 shares. Citigroup reported 53,757 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 218,643 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 3,673 shares.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copart Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copart Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart (CPRT) Gains From Auction Locations Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copart Acquires Vincent Auto For Auto Remarketing Supply – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.17M were reported by Clearbridge Invests Llc. 102,561 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 73,503 shares. Park Avenue Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.21% or 30,000 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 16,320 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 596,281 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 50,250 shares. First City Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.41% or 9,500 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And Trust holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1,950 shares. Sei Invests owns 179,371 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Llc owns 4,562 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).