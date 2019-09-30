Alpine Partners Vi Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Stake By $8.61 Million; LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION ORDINARY SHARE (LCRTF) Shorts Decreased By 62.5%

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 80.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 861,000 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 214,879 shares with $2.26 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $78.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 19.79 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had a decrease of 62.5% in short interest. LCRTF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.5% from 800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3 days are for LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:LCRTF)’s short sellers to cover LCRTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4831 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 17.27 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 4,000 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.13% or 45,206 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 12.83M shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il has invested 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation has 609,430 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Martin Company Inc Tn holds 65,704 shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.66% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 214,879 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Blb&B Ltd invested in 0.49% or 404,562 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.52% or 20.54 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 19,248 shares. 20,000 are held by Miller Invest Limited Partnership. Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 12.81% above currents $8.98 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (KRE) stake by 465,909 shares to 471,909 valued at $25.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sprott Physical Gold And Silve stake by 151,642 shares and now owns 901,642 shares. Versum Matls Inc was raised too.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. The company has market cap of $100.29 million. As of April 6, 2017, the firm had interests in approximately 100,500 gross acres of undeveloped land in the Dawson-Sunrise area of northeast British Columbia. It currently has negative earnings.