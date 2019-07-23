Alpine Partners Vi Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Stake By $11.40 Million; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Grainger plc (LON:GRI)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 54.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $10.75 million value, down from 2.34 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $92.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 69.34 million shares traded or 33.62% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF

Among 2 analysts covering Grainger PLC (LON:GRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grainger PLC had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Add” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Peel Hunt. The rating was downgraded by Numis Securities to “Add” on Thursday, May 16. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add”. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. See Grainger plc (LON:GRI) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 369.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.43 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Residential, Development, and Funds. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services.

The stock increased 0.85% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 236.2. About 489,059 shares traded. Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Grainger plc (LON:GRI) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “A Note On Grainger plc’s (LON:GRI) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance UK” and published on April 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 289.37 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication reported 43.00 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Blume Capital Management owns 37,284 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc accumulated 18,994 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,423 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Company has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 66,264 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas-based National Insur Company Tx has invested 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Archford Strategies Lc reported 3,189 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mairs And Power reported 150,791 shares.