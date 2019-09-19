Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Stake in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) by $1.23 Million; First City Capital Management Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) Stake by $1.06 Million

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.03. About 584,805 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 25,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 154,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, up from 128,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 2.08 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,675 were reported by Greenwich Management. Gabelli & Inv Advisers Inc accumulated 1.83% or 344,259 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sol Cap Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 5,460 were reported by North Star Inv Management. Cambridge Rech Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 21,931 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 2,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Griffin Asset holds 0.12% or 18,738 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp holds 141,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Needham Inv Mgmt Lc has 70,000 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.51% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Citigroup stated it has 2.52 million shares. Cap World holds 0.01% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 14,250 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 861,000 shares to 214,879 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 626,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.