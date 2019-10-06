Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Its Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $2.32 Million; Private Advisor Group Has Increased Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 70.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 130,184 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 69.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 13,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 33,833 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 19,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 2.28M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC Global Asset UK Buys 1.3% Position in Tarsus Group; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 19/03/2018 – LEGAL & GENERAL LGEN.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 303P; 29/05/2018 – RCOM INFORMS INDIA TRIBUNAL ABOUT SETTLEMENT WITH HSBC DAISY; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Markets can rebound in this “transition phase”, HSBC reckons; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT ARM IN 2017 OF 40 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – SPANISH POLICE ARRESTS HERVE FALCIANI – POLICE; 04/05/2018 – HSBC first quarter pre-tax profit fell to $4.755 billion from $4.961 billion a year ago; 29/03/2018 – GLENCORE – BNP PARIBAS, HSBC BANK, BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI AND SANTANDER UK PLC WERE ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8,203 shares to 27,547 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 6,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,721 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Uber and Lyft Still Have Problems – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Analysts Really Like Uber Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huya +1% as HSBC starts at Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks With Dividends Over 5% That Are Great for Income Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 6,828 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,116 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 356,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 60,698 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 62,561 were reported by Yakira. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 8,017 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.09% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 5,660 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 352,476 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2.64 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com reported 294,006 shares stake. Geode Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 528,019 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 1,944 shares stake. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 529,800 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 2,716 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 16,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,238 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc.; Are WABCO Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? – PRNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Australian consumer mood sours, bets rise on steeper rate cuts – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO comment NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Australian banks face new inquiry, this time over competition – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 04, 2019.