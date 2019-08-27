Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $410,650; As Universal Va (UVV) Market Value Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $306,489

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 5,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 11,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 107,537 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.77 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,608 shares to 46,225 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,003 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Ser Lc owns 4,386 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) reported 672 shares. Whittier Trust reported 405 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 77,888 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,098 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Parkside State Bank Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 488 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 2,368 shares. New York-based Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Principal Finance Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 354,791 shares.

