Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Increased Its Position

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 2.54 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.72% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 7.00 million shares traded or 209.86% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,030 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Plummets After Radical Overhaul – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: FRN – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, McKinney finalizing incentive agreement for new factory – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 67,951 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Hyman Charles D holds 1.85% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 139,642 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.01% or 1,566 shares. Hikari Pwr has invested 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 97,165 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Quantum Capital invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Family Mngmt Corporation has 1.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,696 shares. Pennsylvania-based Twin Mgmt has invested 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Doliver Lp invested in 2,691 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp has 1.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,893 shares. Spinnaker has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 2,115 shares. Bowen Hanes Company Incorporated has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1St Source State Bank holds 0.2% or 17,863 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.