Alpine Partners Vi Increases Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC); As Illumina (ILMN) Share Value Declined, Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Its Stake by $442,336

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 70.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 146,054 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 1,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 23,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 24,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $306.33. About 199,921 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,176 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,529 shares to 64,307 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 54.31 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

