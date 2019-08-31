Alpine Partners Vi Increases Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); Qad (QADA) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 3.79 million shares traded or 76.05% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 50,209 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 985,848 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,845 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call).

