Alpine Partners Vi Increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position By $406,252; FINGERPRINT CARDS AB ORDINARY SHARES AK (FGRRF) Shorts Down By 1.73%

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB ORDINARY SHARES AK (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. FGRRF’s SI was 7.74M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 7.87M shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 534 days are for FINGERPRINT CARDS AB ORDINARY SHARES AK (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)’s short sellers to cover FGRRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stake by 211.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 29,018 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 42,713 shares with $598,000 value, up from 13,695 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima now has $6.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 727,148 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies

Fingerprint Cards AB develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies that facilitate the convenience and integrity of the individual. The company has market cap of $502.04 million. The Company’s biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers biometric solutions for smartphones and tablets; smart cards; PCs and peripherals; and online devices, the automotive industry, and the access and time reporting industry, as well as the healthcare sector.

