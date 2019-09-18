Alpine Partners Vi Increased Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stake; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) stake by 19.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 25,190 shares as Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 154,000 shares with $7.63M value, up from 128,810 last quarter. Oaktree Cap Group Llc now has $8.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 392,023 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 41,000 shares as Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR)’s stock declined 5.50%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 2.44 million shares with $113.30 million value, down from 2.48 million last quarter. Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne now has $999.34M valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 286,190 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp has 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 122,836 are owned by Stifel Fincl. 824,452 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.03M shares. Westchester Ltd reported 2.51 million shares stake. Thornburg invested in 1.03 million shares. Exane Derivatives has 12,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Northern Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated accumulated 1,322 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.15% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Coe Cap Mngmt Limited holds 14,250 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 23,367 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity. GILBERT STEVEN J had bought 25,000 shares worth $665,602.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 669,507 shares to 2.43 million valued at $457.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 414,800 shares and now owns 529,800 shares. Pinduoduo Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.01 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-1.86 per share. After $-2.01 actual EPS reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESPR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 349,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 20,569 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 25 shares. Pentwater Mgmt Lp reported 2.44 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 25,179 shares. Next Group Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer International Group Inc Inc holds 15,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech has 27,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp owns 127,640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management owns 412,093 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. 208,763 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Co. Wells Fargo Mn reported 30,580 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.02% or 31,050 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 3,128 shares or 0% of the stock.