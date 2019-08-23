Alpine Partners Vi Holds Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); As Endologix (ELGX) Shares Rose, Holder Nea Management Company Cut Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 1.60M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.87M market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 359,368 shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares to 93,961 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. 30,257 shares were bought by Onopchenko John, worth $199,999. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem.