Alpine Partners Vi Holds Holding in Finjan Hldgs (FNJN); Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose While Salzman & Company Decreased Its Position

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 511,992 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS INTER-AMERICAN INVESTMENT RATINGS; STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Groupe Eurotunnel Se’s Cfr Following A Group Reorganization; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kansai Urban Banking Corporation To A2, Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S LOWERS TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD’S BCA TO BAA1 FROM A3; 03/04/2018 – DENVER TRANSIT OUTLK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S,RTG AFFIRMED; 14/03/2018 – IBERDROLA’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 13/05/2018 – MOODY’S EXPECTS MALAYSIA’S DEFICIT TO STAY NEAR CURRENT LEVELS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Scf Equipment Leasing 2018-1 Llc – Scf Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 L.P., Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2018-1; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 12/04/2018 – PEMEX OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 243.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 524,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 739,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 215,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 26,659 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – Halcyon Long Duration Recovery Management LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Finjan Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 10/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S AVAILABLE CASH BALANCES AND CASH GENERATED FROM FUTURE OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-FINJAN FILED COMPLAINT, ON MARCH 21, AND ALLEGES THAT CARBON BLACK’S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INFRINGE AT LEAST FOUR U.S. FINJAN PATENTS; 19/03/2018 – HALCYON MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS A 14.2 PCT STAKE IN FINJAN HOLDINGS AS OF MARCH 7 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De reported 584,412 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 4,701 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited. Howe Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,414 shares. Choate Investment holds 1,058 shares. Trb Lp owns 15,000 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Penbrook Mgmt Lc invested in 14,100 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.61% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.58% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2,805 shares. Boltwood Mgmt invested in 1,823 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,301 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 4.71 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc owns 16,511 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.59 million for 25.83 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 861,000 shares to 214,879 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,862 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

