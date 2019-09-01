Alpine Partners Vi Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Raised as Market Value Rose; Jefferies Group Maintains Stake in Splunk (Call) (SPLK)

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (Call) (SPLK) by 1375% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.89 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 3.79 million shares traded or 74.66% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,315 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,608 shares stake. 27,661 are owned by Utah Retirement. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1,955 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 6,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 509,693 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 13,860 shares. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 8 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 30,000 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 156,771 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc reported 9,656 shares stake.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 41,350 shares to 19,823 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (Put) (NYSE:EXC) by 109,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,800 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).