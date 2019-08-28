Alpine Partners Vi Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Lifted by $410,650; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Adams Express Company Has Upped Its Position by $3.64 Million as Stock Rose

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.67. About 333,190 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 1.52 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lsc Communications Inc.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5,300 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,997 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

