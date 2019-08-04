Alpine Partners Vi Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Increased as Stock Rose; Saturna Capital Stake in Lowe’s (LOW) Upped by $951,461

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s (LOW) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 426,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, up from 417,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 840,476 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Loma Negra Compania Industrial, and Banco Macro SA Went Off to the Races on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Prospects for Foreign Bank Stocks Appear Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,315 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Rech & Mgmt accumulated 408 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hartford Finance Management Inc stated it has 0.52% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Caprock Grp Inc reported 4,396 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 3,681 shares. Beck Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc holds 11,798 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 9,549 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Indiana Tru & Mgmt accumulated 1.15% or 20,354 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gould Asset Management Limited Company Ca, California-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In owns 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,704 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.