Alpine Partners Vi Has Upped Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake; Calamp (CAMP) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $3.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 10.16% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.52M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 88.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 332,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,345 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 374,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.73M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 212,370 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thousands demonstrate in Sudan to mark 40 days since deadly crackdown – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETGEAR Paves the Way for Next-Gen Mobile Wireless Connectivity With Two New Mobile Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Send in the troops: Congo raises the stakes on illegal mining – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O3 Mining Completes Acquisition of Chalice QuÃ©bec Properties – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: CalAmp (CAMP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 226,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 1.03 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). 11,758 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Geode Management Ltd Liability stated it has 447,032 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 81,274 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Swiss Savings Bank holds 63,400 shares. 156,940 were reported by Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 7,200 shares. Thb Asset holds 0.65% or 357,284 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Tru has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 85 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 3,536 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 128,039 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.