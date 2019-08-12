Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Position as Share Value Rose; Contour Asset Management Boosted Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position by $60.03 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 7.31 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO

