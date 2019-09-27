Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed By $1.10 Million Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 25.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 5,707 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 16,862 shares with $3.25M value, down from 22,569 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $513.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28 million shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 24/03/2018 – Fund of Information: Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign; 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 202 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 236 reduced and sold stakes in Eastman Chemical Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 106.65 million shares, down from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eastman Chemical Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 151 New Position: 51.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 23.34% above currents $180.11 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 24. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares valued at $4.05 million were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 24,116 shares. Qs Invsts Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 2.56M shares. Horizon Investment Service Limited Com invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 423,500 were accumulated by Weitz Investment. Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.06 million shares or 2.06% of the stock. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 14,347 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 42,133 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington Natl Bank has 55,924 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,713 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Td Cap Lc holds 660 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Management Limited reported 0.13% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 11,644 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Lc has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 78,677 shares to 259,677 valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 151,780 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Altaba Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 9.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Than Its 9.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 651,581 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H