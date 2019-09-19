Alpine Partners Vi Has Raised Finjan Hldgs (FNJN) Position by $1.05 Million; Matador Res Co (MTDR) Stake Held by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 451,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 10.31M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.93M, up from 9.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 438,637 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 243.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 524,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 739,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 215,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 853 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 M Shr Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY FINJAN, INC HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CARBON BLACK; 27/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings to Host a Shareholder Update on April 5, 2018; 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-FINJAN FILED COMPLAINT, ON MARCH 21, AND ALLEGES THAT CARBON BLACK’S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INFRINGE AT LEAST FOUR U.S. FINJAN PATENTS; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q EPS $1.55; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 139,252 shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $568.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 93,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.39M shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 3.26 million shares. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 205,602 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 8,600 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,634 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 34,448 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division owns 0.05% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 17,145 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp accumulated 116,142 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 30,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teton Advisors stated it has 55,300 shares. Lpl Ltd Com invested in 11,955 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Macalik Robert T bought $22,425. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was bought by Lancaster David E. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Robinson Bradley M. STEWART KENNETH L. also bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. 3,650 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. PARKER TIMOTHY E. had bought 3,584 shares worth $49,961 on Thursday, August 15.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 16,762 shares to 147,238 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,862 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

