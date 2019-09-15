Alpine Partners Vi Has Lifted Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding by $1.23 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Market Valuation Declined While Sfmg Has Lifted Stake by $883,269

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 25,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 154,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, up from 128,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.44 million shares traded or 67.59% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 51,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 168,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.66 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: This Doc Is No Quack – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 1.15M shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 564,356 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 248,479 shares. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 18,450 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt has 529,949 shares. Pggm Invs holds 6.21 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 515,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eii Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 14,424 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 132,268 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,335 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Company owns 11,457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.29% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Us Comml Bank De reported 37,765 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,105 shares to 547 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,893 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 16,762 shares to 147,238 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 626,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).