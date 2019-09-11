Alpine Partners Vi Has Increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered By $395,694 Its Heartland Express (HTLD) Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 20,826 shares as Heartland Express Inc (HTLD)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.13 million shares with $21.85 million value, down from 1.15M last quarter. Heartland Express Inc now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 328,833 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stake by 211.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 29,018 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 42,713 shares with $598,000 value, up from 13,695 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima now has $3.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 2.85 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2018Q4.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Boston Private Financial Holdi (NASDAQ:BPFH) stake by 40,792 shares to 943,099 valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) stake by 56,279 shares and now owns 1.43 million shares. Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) was raised too.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.25 million for 22.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heartland Express has $2500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 13.12% above currents $22.1 stock price. Heartland Express had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

