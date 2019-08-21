Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake as Valuation Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $12.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 12.35 million shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16 million shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 63,757 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Brown Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.29% or 18,499 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 35,476 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eqis Inc reported 128,906 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Steadfast Management LP has 2.41% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15.29 million shares. Amer Century Cos holds 11.73 million shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Pa holds 0.07% or 85,008 shares in its portfolio. Eastern National Bank invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clearbridge Ltd reported 76,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verus Finance Ptnrs Inc stated it has 13,363 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 195,348 are owned by Covington.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33 million shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS).