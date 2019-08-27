Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut General Electric Co (GE) Position By $11.40 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position By $16.00 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 54.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $10.75 million value, down from 2.34M last quarter. General Electric Co now has $70.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 14.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 40.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 301,947 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 1.04M shares with $55.38 million value, up from 738,877 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $64.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 780,459 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,107 shares stake. Wafra Inc has 363,687 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hills Financial Bank Trust Communications owns 61,669 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. 20,369 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Fiduciary Management Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7.47M shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 75,258 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 179,747 shares stake. U S Glob Investors invested in 7,794 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Buckingham Mgmt Inc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.01% stake. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il stated it has 14,864 shares. 17,343 were accumulated by Hanseatic Svcs.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 69,533 shares to 721,765 valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 38,029 shares and now owns 1,930 shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $56.56’s average target is 5.54% above currents $53.59 stock price. TJX Companies had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was upgraded by CFRA. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 52,787 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 93,691 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Meritage Management, Kansas-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 11,610 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,880 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fmr Limited Liability has 450.43 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp reported 76,146 shares. Harvest Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,995 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 33.24M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 1.44M shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 18,400 shares. 156,881 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co. Slate Path Capital Ltd Partnership reported 10.35 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 25.31% above currents $8.02 stock price. General Electric had 30 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell”. Bank of America maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15.