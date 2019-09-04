Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $406,252; As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Engaged Capital Trimmed by $3.21 Million Its Holding

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 748,800 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMBR, PETX Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Amber Road, Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. â€“ AMBR, PETX – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aratana (PETX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.03% or 300,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 0% or 20,400 shares. American Int invested in 29,558 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 2.44 million shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma holds 1.59 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 62,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Jump Trading Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 1,564 are owned by Meeder Asset. Credit Suisse Ag owns 18,566 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,679 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 91,160 shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinor takes 50% stake in Argentina offshore block from YPF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina stocks on watch after Macri’s upset defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).