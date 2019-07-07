Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Market Value Declined; Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Aon Plc (AON) as Stock Price Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 335,865 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 871,613 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,834 shares to 352,912 shares, valued at $415.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,765 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 11,627 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 51,701 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 128,653 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 60,900 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Liability holds 0% or 341,019 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 899,682 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.75M shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 79,319 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 22,074 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 443,302 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares to 93,961 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve.