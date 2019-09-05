Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake by $410,650; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Stake by $5.46 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.47% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 4.85M shares traded or 109.68% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 1.53 million shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Stock We Don’t? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Grupo Financiero (GGAL) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Co Ca accumulated 0.46% or 17,757 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hartline Investment Corporation has 8,828 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 24,020 shares. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 0.04% or 271,580 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 2.06 million shares stake. Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 7,178 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,517 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 483,033 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 5,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 20,768 shares to 74,499 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 249,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).